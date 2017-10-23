COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Boy celebrates his birthday with treats for his heroes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Several Houston police commanders will help a young boy celebrate his birthday.

Tyler will turn 10 on November 5, but he's getting an early start to his birthday celebration.

He plans to visit 10 states in 10 days, and thank police officers for what they do by bringing them donuts.

His "Birthday with the Blue" campaign will stop by the Houston Police Officer's Union Hall at 9:00 a.m. today.

Tyler said he wants to be a K9 officer when he grows up so he can follow in the footsteps of his heroes.

