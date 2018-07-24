Officials with The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion announced July 20 the Avenged Sevenfold and Prophets of Rage concert has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
According to a release from Live Nation, Avenged Sevenfold's lead singer, M. Shadows, is suffering from damaged vocal cords and has canceled the band's summer tour with Prophets of Rage and Three Days Grace.
The concert was scheduled for Sept. 2 at the pavilion. Refunds will be given at the point of purchase, according to pavilion officials.
