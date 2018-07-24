COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Avenged Sevenfold concert at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion canceled

EMBED </>More Videos

Avenged Sevenfold show canceled (KTRK)

Officials with The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion announced July 20 the Avenged Sevenfold and Prophets of Rage concert has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

According to a release from Live Nation, Avenged Sevenfold's lead singer, M. Shadows, is suffering from damaged vocal cords and has canceled the band's summer tour with Prophets of Rage and Three Days Grace.

The concert was scheduled for Sept. 2 at the pavilion. Refunds will be given at the point of purchase, according to pavilion officials.

For more on The Cynthia Wood Mitchell Pavilion 2018 season, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsrock musiccommunity impact newspaperlive musicThe Woodlands
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Big Bambú : Fine Art You Can Climb!
Enjoy White Linen Night or coffee and cars for FREE
A look back at Houston's Six Flags AstroWorld
Discovery Green announces fall 2018 events
Levy Park a finalist for Urban Land Institute Open Space Award
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News