IRONMAN

Athletes to ride fat tire bikes during Ironman competition

EMBED </>More Videos

Guys riding fat tire bikes for Woodlands Ironman (KTRK)

By
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
As if an Ironman competition isn't challenging enough, three athletes are taking on an additional challenge. They'll ride what's called fat bikes or fat tire bikes.

The bikes weigh about 35 pounds, which is more than twice the typical road bike, and they aren't exactly ergonomic or aerodynamic.

Kevin Emge from Iowa did it last year, and inspired two more young athletes to follow in his tire tracks.

"It's part of the journey, part of the fun. I have this bike, these guys, the slowest of anyone here," Emge said.

"When we saw Kevin do it we were inspired to try it ourselves so we're seeing how we can do. It will give us an extra challenge," Mike Villanueva, an athlete from Bellaire said.

"A lot of people will say, 'you guys are crazy.' Yeah, we've gotten some strange looks. It's all in good fun," Minh Tran, another athlete from Bellaire said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsironmancompetitionbike raceThe Woodlands
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IRONMAN
Ironman athletes put training on hold to help Harvey victims
Drivers beware of Ironman road closures in The Woodlands
Weekend warriors can reach peak performance like the pros
Man working toward Iron Man goal decades after paralysis
More ironman
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Mattress Mack wants to host your baby shower
Space Center Houston hosts adult event called 'Starlight Social'
SkyDrone13's beautiful view of Memorial Park Golf Couse
Ironman athletes put training on hold to help Harvey victims
More Community & Events
Top Stories
10-year-old found dead at east Houston apartment complex
Activist under fire for alleged threat against HISD board president
Trio of Texans picks fulfill needs on day 2 of NFL Draft
Here's how you can detect a card skimmer on a gas pump
Houston Fed. of Teachers: HISD laying off 200-250 teacher positions
Child hit by vehicle in northwest Harris County
Police: Mom of 3 tried to kick boyfriend out before he killed her
Overturned big rig snarls traffic on southbound East Loop
Show More
Author Keith Komos: 'Nightmare' California killer's reign is over
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Cop fires through windshield, killing suspect
COW CHASE: Dashcam captures deputy braving charging bovine
'Legitimate explosive device' found at Starbucks in Beaumont
Houston, get ready for a traffic nightmare weekend
More News