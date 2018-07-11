SPORTS

Astroturf from NRG donated to Pasadena elementary school

EMBED </>More Videos

Raw video shows the unveiling of a Texas Historical Landmark Marker at the Astrodome on Tuesday afternoon. (KTRK)

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
NRG Stadium donated a piece of history to a very deserving elementary school this week.

Astroturf from the stadium was donated to the Freeman Elementary School in Pasadena.

Two rolls of the famous Astroturf weighing over six tons now lies under some historically old trees as part of their playground renovation project. The trees made it difficult for new grass to grow, leaving dirt everywhere.

High schools and colleges used this turf when playing at NRG Stadium.



The turf from NRG was being stored at the Astrodome until Principal Mike Van Loenen noticed it on a newscast. He then reached out to Harris County Judge Ed Emmett and Harris County Commissioner Jack Morman, who worked out the donation for to the school receiving 6,000 square feet of turf.


The PISD Maintenance Department and Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ECLA) Youth Gathering volunteers helped install the turf.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventssportsastrodomepasadenaPasadena
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
New York Mets fans offered free therapy
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
Texans' younger players ready to make a difference at camp
Isaiah Spiller excited to lead Klein Collins in senior season
More sports
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Big Bambú : Fine Art You Can Climb!
Enjoy White Linen Night or coffee and cars for FREE
A look back at Houston's Six Flags AstroWorld
Discovery Green announces fall 2018 events
Levy Park a finalist for Urban Land Institute Open Space Award
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
Show More
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
More News