It's Easter like you've never seen it before: eggs not filled with candy, but tickets for everything from giant TVs to laptops, even Whataburger for an entire year, and it's just for adults.Nearly a thousand grown men and women held the adults-only hunt on Thursday night, with a lot more than chocolate on the line.Three fields were filled with eggs and a lot of people who have been mentally preparing for this event for weeks.They knew when the whistle blew, they had mere seconds to gather as many eggs as they could at MacLean Park.Some were filled with candy, others were filled with the best prize of them all - a golden ticket."This is the first scramble and you are golden," reporter Erica Simon said."Yes, I'm golden," said egg hunt participant Judith Cady.Those able to navigate their dark field and land a gift got some good ones to choose from. More than $9,000 worth of prizes, to be exact."We have 55-inch screen TVs, we have the SNES Nintendo System, the Super Nintendo, we have other game systems," said coordinator Mallory Doyle. "We have laptops, we have a lot of gift cards."Before the adults, the youth had an egg hunt of their own. Their event didn't go quite as fast, but the little ones were grateful for what they received.The anticipation leading up to the main event was exactly what Lake Jackson officials expected.Some traveled from Houston and Pearland to take part. All had a plan."We came prepared," egg hunt participant Markala Hamilton said. "We got the sneakers on in case we need to run. We're going to be good."The adult Easter egg scramble will be back next year, probably bigger and better than ever.