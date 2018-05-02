U.S. & WORLD

Universal Studios Japan coaster stalls with riders hanging

EMBED </>More Videos

Universal Studios Japan coaster stalls with riders hanging. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 2, 2018. (WPVI)

TOKYO, Japan --
Sixty-four passengers were left hanging in the air for up to two hours after a roller coaster made an emergency stop Tuesday at Universal Studios Japan.

The amusement park said the Flying Dinosaur rollercoaster's two carriages stalled midway through the 1,100 yard ride, with riders suspended in a flying position about 100 feet above the ground.

The Osaka park, packed with holiday makers during Japan's "Golden Week" series of holidays, said all of the riders were evacuated safely. The last passenger had to wait two hours before being brought down.

The park apologized and said the problem was caused by a motor-regulating device on the rails.

The ride resumed operation after repairs and safety checks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldamusement parkamusement rideroller coaster
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
NOT PLAYING AROUND: Clue left in Play-Doh helps nab suspect
Police chase domestic violence suspect in RV
Veterinarian accused of smuggling heroin inside puppies
Want to save money? Gas up your car on Monday
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Flames destroy 18-wheeler along North Freeway
Bad odor leads police to man's body in car in Galena Park
NOT PLAYING AROUND: Clue left in Play-Doh helps nab suspect
Up in the air: Elevated bus lanes coming to the 610 West Loop
Facebook 'detectives' help lead deputies to alleged serial predator
Man gets toll booth bill for empty truck 'going backwards'
Police chase domestic violence suspect in RV
Want to save money? Gas up your car on Monday
Show More
Report: Woman, 93, 'eaten alive' by scabies in nursing home
Father: State screwed up but wants me to sue ex to fix mistake
City of Houston holding job fair today
Guys on the go: What to do to make morning routines smoother
Verlander throws for 14 strikeouts as Astros fall to Yankees
More News