  • LIVE VIDEO White Oak Music Hall to reach settlement in long standing fight with neighbors

Clumsy burglar trips and falls while attempting to steal money from Dominos

EMBED </>More Videos

A northwest Fresno domino's pizza is out fistfuls of cash after a robber walked in and tried to steal the cash drawer. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
A Fresno Domino's Pizza is out fistfuls of cash after a robber walked in and tried to steal the cash drawer.

After stealing the cash register, he tripped and fell and only had time to pick up two handfuls of cash.

The robbery happened around 8 p.m. Employees at first thought the man was picking up an order. They opened up the cash drawer, the man reached for it and there was a struggle.

Authorities say he could have gotten away with a lot of money, but ended up tripping, and only grabbing a few bills as he made his escape.

Employees were not hurt but say they recognized him as a known troublemaker in the neighborhood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyburglaryu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Clear Lake Park
Amazon rolls out in-car delivery
Fan travels more than 7,000 miles to watch Rockets game
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Timeline of George H.W. Bush's recent medical issues
George HW Bush's week, from grief to illness
Houston showing support for President Bush after latest health issue
20-year-old charged in deadly drunk driving crash due in court
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Missing 9-year-old boy in southwest Houston found safe
'American Idol' top 10 revealed
Rockets score 50 points in 3rd quarter, crush Wolves
New road construction headache for Clear Lake until July
More News