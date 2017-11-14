HOMELESS

City sending cleaning crews to growing homeless camps under Highway 59

Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks on homeless issue in Houston, Miya Shay reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The City of Houston says it will clean out two homeless encampments that have been growing in size since August.

Later this week, members of the city's health, general services, police, fire and mayor's office will visit the camps to offer those living there a chance to store their personal possessions off site.

The city says the cleanup will then take place, removing trash, debris and fecal matter from the camps.

The cleanup will begin on Wednesday at the Highway 59 underpass from Caroline Street to Almeda Road. On Thursday, crews will move their focus to the Highway 59 underpass between Ruiz and Preston Street.

Mayor wants more 'deep cleansings' of homeless camps
Mayor Turner taking more action on homeless camps



City officials said only trash will be hauled away. All personal items will be left at the encampments.

Assistance will also be available for any person who wants to seek shelter elsewhere, but the city says no one will be forced to leave.

Mayor Sylvester Turner's office said these areas are of particular concern because they are home to the largest "tent cities" in Houston.

"It doesn't make sense to allow our residents to live in squalor when we can provide a safer, cleaner area for our homeless population. We continue the fight to balance their rights, versus the rights of residents who live in the area to also have a safer, cleaner neighborhood," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "The work never ends. Homelessness is a complex issue, but we have seen a 57-percent reduction in overall homelessness in the last five years and have permanently housed 8,000 individuals and families since 2012."

RELATED: Business cited after reporting public defecation from the homeless in Third Ward
Business owner cited after reporting public defecation.

