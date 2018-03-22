Child found in suspect's car after police chase from Pasadena to Liberty Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Officers carried away a child, maybe as young as six years old, after a police chase ended in Liberty County. (KTRK)

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Officers found a small child was taken on a wild ride during a police chase that stretched through multiple counties.

The chase has just ended in Liberty County on Highway 90 near County Road 603. This is between Crosby and Dayton.

There are very few details, but we know the chase began in Pasadena and has ended in arrests about 30 to 40 miles away in Liberty County.

It is not clear what started it all, but we know when officers finally got the driver to stop, they found there was also a child in the truck along with at least two adults.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
police chasearrestLiberty County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mandatory cleanup hours away at Wheeler homeless encampment
Officer receives highest Baytown PD honor after attack
Rockets overcome cold shooting night in OT win vs. Pistons
Golf course's transformation to botanic garden angers residents
Fighting the blaze: A look from inside a building fire
Vegas gunman seen mostly alone in days before massacre
Family mourns nurse killed outside Montrose bar
Wild chase sparked by newlywed allegedly threatening wife
Show More
CASUAL COP: Who is the guy in plaid shorts during chase?
Pooja's Great India Adventure
Did NASA photograph an 'alien skeleton' on Mars?
Austin bombing suspect's home search ends
McMaster out, Bolton in as Trump's national security adviser
More News
Top Video
Rockets overcome cold shooting night in OT win vs. Pistons
Golf course's transformation to botanic garden angers residents
Officer receives highest Baytown PD honor after attack
Fighting the blaze: A look from inside a building fire
More Video