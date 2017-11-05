Chemical spill closes part of Ben Taub Hospital

Houston fire crews are cleaning up after a chemical spill at Ben Taub Hospital.Police said the spill happened just after 9 a.m., prompting officials to close off a small portion of the hospital.Authorities could not tell Eyewitness News which chemical was spilled, but we hope to learn that shortly from HFD.There were no injuries reported at the scene, according to the Houston police.The hospital is continuing to see patients as the cleanup continues in the closed portion of their facilities.