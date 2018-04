Police say several men robbed a Target pharmacy in Baytown before leading them on a chase that ended in northeast Houston shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday.Officers spotted the suspects' vehicle and chased it into Houston where it crashed into a ditch.The men tried to run away, but police caught and arrested them.At one point during the chase, the suspects threw out a trash can containing dozens of pill bottles.Some of the pill bottles police recovered were of Hydrocodone.Just last month, masked robbers led police on a high-speed chase after breaking into a Walmart pharmacy in northwest Harris County.