Suspects toss dozens of pill bottles during chase after robbing Target pharmacy in Baytown

EMBED </>More Videos

Baytown police say men robbed a Target pharmacy then led them on a chase. (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say several men robbed a Target pharmacy in Baytown before leading them on a chase that ended in northeast Houston shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers spotted the suspects' vehicle and chased it into Houston where it crashed into a ditch.

The men tried to run away, but police caught and arrested them.

At one point during the chase, the suspects threw out a trash can containing dozens of pill bottles.

Some of the pill bottles police recovered were of Hydrocodone.

Just last month, masked robbers led police on a high-speed chase after breaking into a Walmart pharmacy in northwest Harris County.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberypolice chasepharmaceuticalsBaytownHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman shot as man fires into apartment with kids inside
Children rescued from balcony of burning dance studio
Teen girl allegedly tried to pay for marijuana with fake money
Construction workers stumble upon human remains in Sugar Land
Judge could rule today whether to move deadly Denny's fight trial
Man shot on Facebook Live making 'remarkable' progress, family says
Family of man killed at restaurant no strangers to tragedy
Get free breakfast at McDonald's for STAAR test
Show More
No survivors after small plane crashed on Arizona golf course
Family claims American Airlines shipped their dog to wrong city
Verlander's 9Ks heat up Astros to 2-0 win vs. Twins
Digital Deal of the Day
Ben & Jerry's celebrates Free Cone Day
More News