A man plummeted to his death Wednesday night falling from a high crane in Southern California, marking an end to a bizarre high-speed police chase that wound up in a port area.The man spent hours before the fall in a standoff with police in the Port of Los Angeles. Atop the crane, the man was seen dancing, rolling around, and at one point, removing his clothes.Just before climbing the crane, the suspect led officers in a chase in an allegedly stolen vehicle. The chase led to the port where he was seen playing chicken with some of the dock workers.The initial chase began earlier in the afternoon in Mid-City Los Angeles before winding up in Long Beach.The man's identity has not yet been disclosed, but he reportedly had a criminal record.