Cause of explosion at Whitehall Hotel discovered

Firefighters have a better idea of what went wrong at the Whitehall hotel. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Firefighters have a better idea of what went wrong at the Whitehall Hotel in downtown Houston on Friday afternoon.

Investigators say a surge overloaded the circuit breaker and caused it to explode.

Three contractors were working on the electrical breaker underground at the hotel in the 1700 block of Smith when the blasts happened.

Two contractors who were working on the breaker suffered burns, one of them serious. The third contractor was unharmed.
