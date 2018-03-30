Caught on video: Woman chases down purse snatching suspect in southwest Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman chases down purse snatching suspect in southwest Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County Precinct 5 deputies are looking for a man caught on video stealing a woman's purse.

A woman is seen chasing down a man who stole her purse in a southwest Houston neighborhood.

Pct. 5 released the video on its Facebook page, which shows a man run up to a woman outside her home on Caragenta Street Monday.

He demanded for her purse, but she refused.

The man swung her to the ground, took her purse and hopped back into an SUV.

The woman tried chasing the suspect down and hit the back of the vehicle, but he drove off.

If you recognize the man, you're asked to call Pct. 5.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
theftcaught on videopurse snatchingHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Stunning video shows deadly gunfight with Pasadena officer
Houston megachurch pastor's lawyer to address fraud charges
Indicted pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell's reach felt across Houston
Police: Officer shot and killed by man pretending to be cop
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Rockets center Clint Capela a rising star on team
Judge accused of stealing woman's underwear from neighbor
Coffee companies ordered to provide cancer warnings
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
'Impressive beyond words': Texas governor visits the Taj Mahal
All clear given at Baylor University after suspect scare
Full of joy! Watch boy try wheelchair swing for the first time
'Dallas' TV show turns 40 and you're invited to the party
More News
Top Video
Houston megachurch pastor's lawyer to address fraud charges
Judge accused of stealing woman's underwear from neighbor
Police: Officer shot and killed by man pretending to be cop
Coffee companies ordered to provide cancer warnings
More Video