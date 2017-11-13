Houston police want to find these two purse snatching suspects

EMBED </>More Videos

Purse snatching suspects caught on camera (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspects in a purse snatching.

On Tuesday, October 10, at 6:30 p.m., a woman had just walked out of the Ralston Liquor Store, located at 14370 South Post Oak. Two guys came up behind her and grabbed her purse.

The woman tried to fight back, but was assaulted by the suspects, who were then able to get away with her purse.

The suspects ran away on foot and were captured on camera.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 15 to 18 years old, 5'8" tall and weighing 140 pounds, with black hair. He was wearing blue shorts. The second suspect is described as a black male, 15 to 18 years old, 5'8" tall and weighing 140 pounds, with black hair. He was also wearing blue shorts.

If you recognize them, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or contact Houston police.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
caught on camerapurse snatchingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wife who survived attempted murder-suicide speaks out
Astros outfielder Carlos Beltran announces retirement
Mattress Mack to open store for Thanksgiving meal
Another 12 students charged in Penn State frat death
Here's why people are talking about #BoycottKeurig
Judge says HPD officer facing charges not a flight risk
Michael Strahan back with surprises for his hometown
Not just Mattress Mack, good works run in McIngvale family
Show More
Walmart reportedly raising online prices
How early is too early to put up Christmas decor?
Target faces $10M lawsuit over shoplifter's injuries
49ers' Marquise Goodwin loses son due to pregnancy complications
Colin Kaepernick named GQ's 'Citizen of the Year'
More News
Top Video
Another 12 students charged in Penn State frat death
AMAs to be jam-packed with performances
How early is too early to put up Christmas decor?
Here's why people are talking about #BoycottKeurig
More Video