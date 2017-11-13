Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspects in a purse snatching.On Tuesday, October 10, at 6:30 p.m., a woman had just walked out of the Ralston Liquor Store, located at 14370 South Post Oak. Two guys came up behind her and grabbed her purse.The woman tried to fight back, but was assaulted by the suspects, who were then able to get away with her purse.The suspects ran away on foot and were captured on camera.The first suspect is described as a black male, 15 to 18 years old, 5'8" tall and weighing 140 pounds, with black hair. He was wearing blue shorts. The second suspect is described as a black male, 15 to 18 years old, 5'8" tall and weighing 140 pounds, with black hair. He was also wearing blue shorts.If you recognize them, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or contact Houston police.