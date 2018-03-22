CASUAL COP: Who is the guy in plaid shorts during chase?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Thursday morning's wild chase through rush hour traffic ended after SWAT officers surrounded the suspect, broke the windows of the vehicle and pulled the guy out.
He led officers throughout Houston from Baytown for nearly two hours after police said he threatened his wife with a gun then took off.
Our SkyEye was over the chase as it entered into Houston.
At one point, the SWAT team boxed the vehicle in on the Highway 288.
Officers got out with guns drawn and with the dramatic moment happening live on ABC13, many people on social media, including us in the newsroom, noticed one of the cops was dressed more casually than the others.
He had tactical gear on holding a gun but was wearing a T-shirt and plaid shorts.
"Casual Thursday for the SWAT team," one Twitter user wrote.
"This dude! Shorts and sniper rifle," someone wrote on Reddit.
"Those resemble boxer briefs. Anything goes in the 90s. Such dedication," another Reddit user wrote.
Casual Thursday for the SWAT team pic.twitter.com/rTY4zuIyC7— Stephen Uzick (@stephenuzick) March 22, 2018
Cops get to wear plaid shorts??— Wendy (@daisyelf) March 22, 2018
Did you see the swat guy in the plaid shorts? (Stolen from @stephenuzick) pic.twitter.com/q7w8HuDys1— Tim Burgess (@timburg) March 22, 2018
And this might be our favorite: "Just because he's on a SWAT team doesn't mean he can't enjoy this amazing weather," someone else wrote.
The burning question is 'just who is this guy?' The answer - a dedicated SWAT team member of Houston's finest, on call 24/7, according to the Houston Police Officers' Union. We applaud you, sir!
Our SWAT officers are on call 24/7/365, often dropping what they are doing in an instant to respond and protect the public. Kudos to the officer for responding so quickly and looking stylish while doing it! #likeaboss #casualcophttps://t.co/3YZEuIvHSD— HPOU (@HPOUTX) March 22, 2018
