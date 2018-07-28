CARR FIRE

Carr Fire grows to over 80,000 acres threatening nearly 5,000 structures in California

The Carr Fire burning in Shasta County near Redding has nearly doubled in size overnight, growing to over 80,000 acres as of Saturday morning. The fire is threatening almost 5,000 structures, according to Cal Fire. It has also prompted new mandatory evacuations. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, California --
The fire has destroyed 500 structures and damaged 75 others. 37,000 people have been forced from their homes.

The fire has destroyed 500 structures and damaged 75 others. 37,000 people have been forced from their homes.

The fire zone stretches from Redding to French Gulch. 80,906 have burned and the fire is just 5 percent contained.

Two firefighters have died fighting the Carr Fire and three Marin County firefighters were hurt. They're now out of the hospital.

Click here for the latest information from Cal Fire on the incident, including updated evacuation information.

