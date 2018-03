EMBED >More News Videos Man finds stolen car using GPS app

Police said two men are in custody, accused of carjacking a woman on Houston's south side.The car was stolen from Alice Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday.Police said the woman's boyfriend used a GPS tracking app to locate the car at an apartment complex on Old Spanish Trail.Officers arrived and found the car, but the two suspects took off running.Police later found them hiding under shopping carts in a field nearby.