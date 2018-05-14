CARJACKING

Carjackers push driver from moving ambulance

EMBED </>More Videos

Ambulance carjacked in Logan. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on May 14, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
An ambulance driver tried to fight off two carjackers before getting pushed out of the moving vehicle in Philadelphia, police say.

One suspect has been taken into custody and the search continues for the other.

Police were called shortly before 3 a.m. Monday for the report of a stolen ambulance.

The 32-year-old ambulance driver told police he was working in the back of the Healthfleet Ambulance at 12th and Louden streets with the engine running.

That's when, unbeknownst to him, two men got in the vehicle and started driving.

When he realized the ambulance was moving, the driver went to the front of the ambulance and got into a struggle with the passenger suspect.

No weapons were pulled, but police say they fought for several minutes before the passenger pushed the ambulance driver out of the moving vehicle at 12th and Rockland streets.
The driver called 911. He also called his headquarters and they began to track the ambulance.

Police say the ambulance went about a mile, before officers pulled over the vehicle and took the driving suspect into custody.

Police say the passenger suspect had already fled sometime during the ride.

The ambulance driver was able to positively identify the driving suspect.

Police say the suspect is a 42-year-old man who appeared to be highly intoxicated.

The ambulance driver was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury.
The ambulance suffered damage to one of its sides during the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ambulancecar theftstolen carcarjackingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CARJACKING
2 teens accused of killing man while buying LSD
Family in search of answers 3 years after son's carjacking murder
Man shot to death in parking garage may have been target
Police: Suspect shot brother before going on carjacking spree
More carjacking
Top Stories
SWAT standoff ends after murder suspect shoots himself
'Someone hated her': HCC student's killer never found
Woman struck by METRO light rail
Meet a professional dumpster diver who made $100K in a year
Good Samaritan tackles suspect after elderly women assaulted
Drake and Migos set pair of Houston dates
Houston police officer arrested for DWI in Montgomery County
Supreme Court makes sports betting a possibility nationwide
Show More
Dozens killed in Gaza as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem
Western Conference Showdown: Rockets vs. Warriors in :60
Teen arrested after hacking into school grading system
Skateboarder hit by SUV while crossing Highway 6
Hacked highway sign displays vulgar message
More News