If you've been looking for a job that lets you sit back in the comfort of your own home, look no further.
Priceline has a work-from-home position just for you.
The company is hiring for its customer support staff, according to a post on Nexrep.
RELATED: Working from home becoming booming business
So, how do you get the job?
According to the post, you must have two computer monitors, access to Microsoft Word and Adobe Acrobat Reader and several tech skills. Those include having optimal typing skills and completing the basic internet search.
A brief description of the position says, "You'll be answering incoming calls for users of the country's largest travel website. Following a highly detailed process, agents will assist travelers with changes to their lodging and transportation itineraries."
NexRep requests 25-hour minimum for weekly services.
The position pays $10 an hour and up.
Want to sit on the couch and make money? Priceline has the perfect job
CAREERSMore Careers
Top Stories