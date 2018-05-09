CAREERS

Want to get paid to travel and take photos? Apply to be a Days Inn sun-tern

Days Inn is offering a paid vacation that will satisfy your wanderlust and add $10,000 to your bank account. (AP Photo/Sam Eifling)

Want to get paid to travel across the country this summer?

If we had your attention at the words "paid to travel," then Days Inn might have the perfect opportunity for a picture perfect summer you'll never forget.

The Days Inn Hotel chain is accepting applications for interns, or as they call them, sun-terns.

The gig sounds like it could definitely satisfy your wanderlust. You'll fly across the country for a month from city to city going on pre-paid adventures, from yoga in San Diego to sailing in Miami.

Part of the job also requires documenting your adventures and taking photos that'll be featured in Days Inn hotels, on their website and social media platforms.

Oh, and there's a $10,000 stipend.

The company says it's looking for creative photographers who are thrill seekers with a passion for travel, adventure and the outdoors.

You don't have to be a professional photographer, either. Days Inn says amateurs are welcome as long as they're 21 and older.

Convinced this is the job for you? Click here to apply.
