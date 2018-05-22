CAREERS

Need a job? Walmart is looking for 300 workers in Fulshear

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're looking for a job or want to switch careers, you might be able to land your next gig at Walmart.

The company is opening a new Supercenter in Fulshear this summer.

It's hiring for both full-time and part-time positions. The Supercenter is expected to bring up to 300 new jobs to the area.

If you're interested, a temporary hiring center has opened at 23222 Kingsland Boulevard in Katy.

They're accepting applications seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and on Sunday from 1- 5 p.m.

You can also apply online.

Walmart says most associates will start working in early August ahead of the Fulshear location's grand opening August 29.

Earlier this year, Walmart boosted its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour and expanded its maternity and parental leave benefits.

Veterans interested in opportunities with Walmart can visit the company's Careers with a Mission page.
