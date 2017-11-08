BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --If organizing and shipping out oddly named home furnishings sounds like a duty you could do full time, then IKEA has a job for you.
The Sweden-based retailer announced the operation of a distribution center in Baytown. The facility, which will focus on delivering items to online customers or those who purchased larger items at a store, will hold about 200 positions.
On Thursday, IKEA is planning a hiring event to fill permanent full-time roles at the Baytown IKEA center.
The positions available include general warehouse co-worker, warehouse team lead, and safety & security coordinator.
If you're interested, head to the IKEA careers site first to apply.
Then, visit the IKEA Distribution Center at 4762 Borusan Rd. in Baytown during the hiring event from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
