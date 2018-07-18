CAREERS

BACK TO WORK: 2 Houston area school districts holding job fairs today

EMBED </>More Videos

Some school districts are looking for dozens of new employees. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Summer isn't over yet, but heading back to class is top of mind for some of the area districts looking to hire employees for the upcoming school year.

Today two school systems will hold job fairs.

Lamar Consolidated ISD is looking for support staff like bus drivers, custodians, and teachers' aides.

That district's job fair is from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Briscoe Junior High on FM 723 in Richmond. You're asked to bring multiple copies of your resume.

Cy-Fair ISD is looking for bus drivers and other transportation personnel. That job fair is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Workforce Solutions Willowbrook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careerseducationjob fairback to schooljobsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Digital News Producer
Part Time Web Producer
LOCKS OF CASH: You could rake in money by selling your hair
'Hire a Veteran Day' gives service members opportunities
More Careers
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News