Disneyland to hold two job fairs next month

ANAHEIM, California --
The Happiest Place on Earth is hiring.

Disneyland is holding two big job fairs next month.

The first is a general Anaheim Resort Job Fair, held at Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel on May 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The second job fair will be May 16 for housekeeping and laundry positions, held at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about Disneyland jobs is available here.

Disneyland has about 30,000 employees and is Orange County's largest employer.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disneyland and this station.
