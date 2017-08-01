JOBS

Disney hiring reps to work from home in Texas

If you have always dreamed of working for Disney, this might be your chance. (KTRK)

Looking for a part-time job? Disney says it needs a little help making the magic, and you can do it from the comfort of your own home!

The company is hiring part-time, work-from-home reps to help handle guest services for the Disney Store.

Applicants must live in Texas and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Disney said you'll also need a high-speed internet connection at home.

How to get a job at Disney
Dream of working for Disney? Here's how to make it happen



This cast member position requires a flexible schedule that may require you to take call-in shifts during evening, holiday and weekend hours.

Here's what you'll do if you're hired:
  • Answer inbound calls and email guests to assist them in their purchases
  • Contact guests via outbound calls as instructed by supervisors
  • Identifying and resolving guest experience issues
  • Channeling escalated issues to appropriate managers

Applicants who have previous retail or customer service experience are preferred, but all are welcome to apply.

Read more about the position on the Disney Careers website

Want to see other jobs Disney has open? Check them out at DisneyCareers.com.

PHOTOS: Disney on Ice presents 'Dare to Dream' in Houston
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of the Disney Store and ABC13.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


