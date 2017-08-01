Disney hiring reps to work from home in Texas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1935641" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dream of working for Disney? Here's how to make it happen

Answer inbound calls and email guests to assist them in their purchases

Contact guests via outbound calls as instructed by supervisors

Identifying and resolving guest experience issues

Channeling escalated issues to appropriate managers

Looking for a part-time job? Disney says it needs a little help making the magic, and you can do it from the comfort of your own home!The company is hiring part-time, work-from-home reps to help handle guest services for the Disney Store.Applicants must live in Texas and have a high school diploma or equivalent.Disney said you'll also need a high-speed internet connection at home.This cast member position requires a flexible schedule that may require you to take call-in shifts during evening, holiday and weekend hours.Applicants who have previous retail or customer service experience are preferred, but all are welcome to apply.Check them out at