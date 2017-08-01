Disney hiring reps to work from home in Texas

The company is hiring part-time, work-from-home reps to help handle guest services for the Disney Store.
Applicants must live in Texas and have a high school diploma or equivalent.
Disney said you'll also need a high-speed internet connection at home.
How to get a job at Disney
This cast member position requires a flexible schedule that may require you to take call-in shifts during evening, holiday and weekend hours.
Here's what you'll do if you're hired:
- Answer inbound calls and email guests to assist them in their purchases
- Contact guests via outbound calls as instructed by supervisors
- Identifying and resolving guest experience issues
- Channeling escalated issues to appropriate managers
Applicants who have previous retail or customer service experience are preferred, but all are welcome to apply.
Read more about the position on the Disney Careers website
Want to see other jobs Disney has open? Check them out at DisneyCareers.com.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of the Disney Store and ABC13.
