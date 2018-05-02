City of Houston holding job fair today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Make sure you have plenty of resumes. The city of Houston is holding a job fair today from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
It's for positions in the city's Solid Waste Management Department.
Applicants need to have at least six months driving experience and hold a CDL.
The job fair will be held at the Moody Community Center on Fulton Street.
The department's website has a full list of open positions.
If you're interested, you're encouraged to fill out an online application before the job fair.