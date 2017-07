Time to get your resume royal ready.Prince William and Duchess Kate are hiring for a new senior communications officer."We require a Senior Communications Officer to support the work of TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and HRH Prince Henry of Wales, with a particular focus on the activity of their Royal Foundation," according to the job description.The person is expected to help manage the daily news flow to the media and ensure that the message is accurately and positively reported and received by audiences through traditional, digital and social media.The LinkedIn job description says that the communications officer must have extensive experience in marketing, media or public relations office, ideally with a background in the charity sector."The ability to make decisions, using integrity and judgment whilst exercising caution, is also an essential requisite for the job, as is the ability to handle sensitive information with tact and discretion at all times," the job description reads.If you think you have what it takes or know someone who does, apply here