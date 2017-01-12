CAREERS

Amazon plans to hire 100,000 people in Texas, other states over the next 18 months

EMBED </>More News Videos

Amazon says it plans to hire 100K people. (KTRK)

Amazon plans to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. over the next 18 months.

The online retailer said Thursday that the jobs are full time and come with benefits. Many of the new jobs will be at fulfillment centers currently being built in a number of states, including California, Florida and Texas.

The Seattle company says the new jobs will be filled by people of differing experiences and education levels.

Amazon.com Inc. says it's expanded its U.S. workforce by more than 150,000 people in the last five years.

The hiring surge comes as traditional retailers cut jobs and close stores.

Last week, the Limited said it would close all its stores and Macy's moved forward with plans to close 68 stores and said it will cut more than 10,000 jobs.
Related Topics:
careersjobsamazon
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAREERS
Investigative Producer
P/T Digital/Web Producer
Want to be in a commercial on Feb. 5?
Unemployed citizens of Finland to get $587 a month
More Careers
Top Stories
Fort Bend Co. mother admits to smothering infant
Four arrested after attempted robbery of Zales outlet store
Obama surprises Biden with Medal of Freedom
Trooper shot in ambush; Good Samaritan kills gunman
HPD investigating double homicide in SE Houston
Playboy Super Bowl party being held in former church
Man arrested for terror threat to blow up sheriff's office
Show More
DOJ watchdog investigating FBI's actions before election
Welcome home Dave Ward
'A very big deal': Raid arrests could solve other crimes
Boston radio hosts slam Watt
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Chinese national
More News
Top Video
Trooper shot in ambush; Good Samaritan kills gunman
'A very big deal': Raid arrests could solve other crimes
Boston radio hosts slam Watt
Houston Restaurant Weeks donates $2 million to food bank
More Video