FLOODING

Can the 'Ziplock bag for cars' keep floodwaters out?

EMBED </>More Videos

Can the E.V.P. really save a car from flooding? We're putting it to the test.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
According to the Insurance Council of Texas, nearly 300,000 vehicles were affected during Hurricane Harvey. But a relatively new product on the market promises to protect your car the next time it floods.

Stephen Parven's Toyota Avalon Hybrid technically flooded during Harvey, but lived to drive another day. Nearly five feet of water filled his garage in Meyerland. But he used something called E.V.P., otherwise known as Extreme Vehicle Protection to prevent his car from flood damage.

"Took the bag off, not a drop inside. My goodness, what a relief," Parven explained.

Its developers appeared on ABC's "Shark Tank" last year and was funded by Daymond John. Many have described it as a Ziploc bag for your vehicle.

After Harvey, Supratik Moulik saw the need to bring it here and worked with the company to represent the product in Houston.

"It's also water resistant, so when the water rises the car will be fine," Moulik said.

To demonstrate, we used a BMW 3-Series luxury coupe.

"You unroll the bag and make sure the zipper side is facing out. Have one or two people hold open the bag, and then drive the car in" Molulik explained.

Once the vehicle is inside, the driver exits and zips up the bag. Next, take the supplied rope and tie the corners toward the top of the car, with the zipper elevated as well.

"We recommend when you put it in your garage, clean off the area. Make sure there's no nails or sharp rocks. Nothing that's going to puncture the bag," Moulik said.

Once our test pool was inflated, it was filled with water. When it reached two feet, the BMW was floating. We let the car float in the pool for about an hour.

"Now we drain out the water, similar to how flood water would recede, and then deflate the pool, take the car out and check and make sure it's dry," Moulik told us.

After we opened the bag, the car was dry. Not a drop of water was on it and started right away.

Depending on the vehicle, Moulik says the E.V.P. comes in different sizes, with the price range between $300 and $450, which is less than most insurance deductibles.

You can learn more about the E.V.P. at www.TexasFloodBag.com.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
floodinghouston floodcartruckssave moneyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FLOODING
'Green Loop' could replace I-45 downtown in the future
Harvey causes eye-popping damage to HS gym
Recovery czar looks for volunteer help after Harvey
BUYER BEWARE: How to avoid buying a flooded vehicle
More flooding
Top Stories
Mom accuses Aldine teacher of beating up special needs student
Alcohol may have played role in Texas State student's death
Family says Harvey helped woman's killer get away
Family hopes teen's death will be a lesson to others
City sending cleaning crews to growing homeless camps
Sergeant accused of sexually assaulting woman at motel
Investigators find 40 dogs, 6 cats inside Hockley home
Andre Johnson celebrates retirement with bowling party
Show More
How Harvey wreaked havoc on Harris Co. criminal justice
Neighbors plan Thanksgiving feast for Dickinson
Shootings at multiple sites kill 5, wound school kids
Astros' Carlos Correa visits children in hospital
Andre Johnson honored at Houston City Council
More News
Top Video
Mom accuses Aldine teacher of beating up special needs student
Family says Harvey helped woman's killer get away
Lance McCullers shows off his World Series grillz
Andre Johnson celebrates retirement with bowling party
More Video