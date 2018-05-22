SCHOOL SAFETY

Can bulletproof backpacks save your child's life? We put one to the test

EMBED </>More Videos

Do bulletproof backpacks work? Eyewitness News put one to the test. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A bulletproof backpack? It is something many parents would have never imagined when they were in school.

With the help of certified instructors, Eyewitness News put one to the test.

Jeffrey Kimball is a former police officer and firearms instructor at Arms Room in League City. He placed a barrel behind the backpack to simulate a body mass and fired from about 10 yards away.

First, we tested the 9mm Glock. Kimball fired at the backpack in the gun range. The backpack stopped it.

"This type of plate is rated for pistols, not necessarily rifles. I expected the rifle to defeat this body armor and it did," he said.

Next, Kimball used an AR-15 rifle, the same weapon used in the Parkland school shooting in Florida. It went right through the backpack, even passing through the barrel.

"This is a type of soft body armor police officers would wear. This is not rifle-rated, just like what police wear is not rifle-rated," said Kimball.

RELATED: Bulletproof backpacks in demand in wake of Parkland school shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Bulletproof backpacks in demand in wake of school shooting



He says for a student to have something rifle resistant, the body armor would have to be metal plates, like something the military or a SWAT officer would wear. But, he says the plates would be so heavy, an empty backpack would feel like it was weighed down with books.

A closer examination of the plate shows the difference in the damage.

"If you subscribe to the Department of Homeland Security's view of run, hide, fight for an active shooter situation...if a child is running away from the gunfire, like they should be, it would more practical to have it on the back," Kimball said.

While nothing can be 100 percent protective, this experienced gun instructor says anything that gives kids an added measure of protection would be better than hiding and hoping something doesn't come.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school safetygunsgun safetyHoustonLeague City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL SAFETY
6 school threats in one day across Houston area
Texas governor to hold school safety talks starting Tuesday
8th grader arrested for alleged threat at Friendswood Junior High
Crosby HS shooting threat allegedly found in restroom
More school safety
Top Stories
Eye on the Gulf: Tropical development is possible
Texas State Technical College closed Tuesday due to threat
3 arrested in possible ATM crime ring after targeting courthouse
Sheriff reveals moment officers confronted Santa Fe HS gunman
J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors at hospital
Shooting victim's mother: "Know what your kid is doing"
6 school threats in one day across Houston area
Voting today? Get a free ride to the polls
Show More
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns its latest winner
And the next 'American Idol' is...
More than 300 jobs up for grabs at Big Rivers water park
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Patricia Heaton looks to the future after 'The Middle'
More News