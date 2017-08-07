BUSINESS

TxDOT looking to hire at Houston job fair

TxDOT is holding a job fair in Houston on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
TxDOT is looking to fill a variety of positions during an upcoming job fair in Houston.

The hiring event will last from 9 a.m. until noon at the Crowne Plaza hotel at 12804 Northwest Freeway on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The agency will specifically look to fill construction inspector, transportation technician, engineering technician, engineering assistant, maintenance technician survey specialist and attorney positions.

Applicants who cannot attend the recruiting event can apply online at TxDOT.gov or over the phone by calling 800-893-6848.

