U.S. & WORLD

TravelCar hopes to be the 'Airbnb of vehicles'

EMBED </>More Videos

The car-sharing service TravelCar wants to "eliminate useless waste of vehicles" by letting customers rent travelers' cars while they are away. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES, California --
Paying to park a car somewhere before an out-of-town trip can be expensive. That is where TravelCar wants to take the wheel.

"We're the Airbnb of vehicles for you," said company employee Shant Mouradian.

TravelCar lets people rent a traveler's car while he or she is on a trip. People can reserve a vehicle through the company's app, its website or by phone. Travelers get paid based on how many miles a renter drives a car.

"Our mission is to eliminate useless waste of vehicles," said Mouradian.

TravelCar started in Europe and began its U.S. expansion in California. People have already signed up to save some money.

"We take a trip every year and we end up parking at the airport for up to two weeks. I think the last time we did it, it was about $280, and I can think of better ways to spend $280 than just leaving my van somewhere," said customer Brian Costa.

TravelCar makes sure travelers' vehicles are washed before they return. The company also has a million dollar insurance policy that supposedly protects an owner from damage a vehicle sustains while it is being rented out.

The company imposes some restrictions on the types of vehicles eligible for its services. It does not accept cars that cost more than $50,000 or ones with 90,000 miles on it. According to Mouradian, the company also stays away from electric cars, pickup trucks and vehicles with manual transmissions.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
businesscarsrentersairbnbtravelbuzzworthyu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Volvo goes electric, ditches cars powered solely by gas
People with disabilities employed making American flags
Man hid wife's body in freezer to collect Social Security
Caretaker serenades baby rhino to sleep with guitar
More u.s. & world
BUSINESS
Posh movie theater chain eyes Houston for expansion
Jimmy's Ice House closes after 75 years in the Heights
SPONSORED: Goodwill Houston
SPONSORED: Goodwill Houston
More Business
Top Stories
Family's beloved dog shot and killed outside home
Attorney: Commissioner not resigning after fatal accident
Sonic employees seen smoking in food prep area
Housekeeper of Hedwig Village murder victim speaks
Body recovered from river identified as Sugar Land man
Mayor defends new recycling contract amid new allegations
How the Amazon-Whole Foods deal could impact Houston
Show More
79-year-old man survives the elements for 2 days
Want to become a high school football referee? Find out how
Volunteer firefighter 'going to resign' after crash in La Porte
Simone Biles and the Globetrotters hang out in Houston
Insider's tip to get you through airports faster
More News
Top Video
Posh movie theater chain eyes Houston for expansion
How the Amazon-Whole Foods deal could impact Houston
Volvo goes electric, ditches cars powered solely by gas
Want to become a high school football referee? Find out how
More Video