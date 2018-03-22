BUSINESS

Toys 'R' Us liquidation sales delayed due to "unforeseen circumstances"

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a walk down memory lane with these fast facts about Toys "R" Us. (Jacques M. Chenet/Corbis via Getty Images)

If you were hoping to snag a deal from Toys "R" Us during it's going-out-of-business sale, you're going to have to wait at least one more day.

The sales were supposed to start Thursday.

However, a spokesperson for the company said that "we expected that liquidation sales would start today but they were delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. They are likely to start tomorrow."

Stores are expected to close by June, but some locations may close earlier if inventory sells out faster.

If you have a gift card, Toys "R" Us will honor them until April 20.

All sales are final, so items can't be returned or exchanged.

RELATED: 'Goodbye childhood': Toys 'R' Us announces closure, social media gets nostalgic
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldgoing out of businesssalesbankruptcytoystoys r us
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies
Kidde recalls more than 450,000 smoke alarms
San Francisco becomes first major U.S. city to ban fur sales
'Paloma Nails' Brings 'Non-Toxic' Nail Care To The Heights
More Business
Top Stories
Mandatory cleanup hours away at Wheeler homeless encampment
Child found in suspect's car after police chase
Officer receives highest Baytown PD honor after attack
Rockets overcome cold shooting night in OT win vs. Pistons
Golf course's transformation to botanic garden angers residents
Fighting the blaze: A look from inside a building fire
Vegas gunman seen mostly alone in days before massacre
Family mourns nurse killed outside Montrose bar
Show More
Wild chase sparked by newlywed allegedly threatening wife
CASUAL COP: Who is the guy in plaid shorts during chase?
Pooja's Great India Adventure
Did NASA photograph an 'alien skeleton' on Mars?
Austin bombing suspect's home search ends
More News
Top Video
Rockets overcome cold shooting night in OT win vs. Pistons
Golf course's transformation to botanic garden angers residents
Officer receives highest Baytown PD honor after attack
Fighting the blaze: A look from inside a building fire
More Video