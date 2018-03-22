If you were hoping to snag a deal from Toys "R" Us during it's going-out-of-business sale, you're going to have to wait at least one more day.
The sales were supposed to start Thursday.
However, a spokesperson for the company said that "we expected that liquidation sales would start today but they were delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. They are likely to start tomorrow."
Stores are expected to close by June, but some locations may close earlier if inventory sells out faster.
If you have a gift card, Toys "R" Us will honor them until April 20.
All sales are final, so items can't be returned or exchanged.
