BUSINESS

Surprise, surprise: AT&T launches new unlimited plan

AT&T says any cellphone customer can sign up for unlimited data plans starting Friday. That option had been limited to customers of AT&T-owned DirecTV.

The change comes just days after Verizon announced an unlimited plan without such restrictions.
Verizon pulled back into unlimited data game
Verizon, a longtime holdout, has joined other carriers in offering an unlimited data plan.


All four major cellphone providers now offer unlimited plans, a major reversal from a few years ago. AT&T's version costs the same as Verizon's - $180 - for a family of four but is pricier for an individual. Sprint and T-Mobile are cheaper.

Sprint also said Thursday that it's letting unlimited customers watch video in high definition rather than DVD quality. T-Mobile announced a similar change Monday after Verizon said HD video was included. AT&T's unlimited plan degrades video to DVD quality, but customers can turn HD video back on for free.
Related Topics:
businesscellphonetechnology
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Verizon pulled back into unlimited data game
Disney toy wands recalled over injury hazard
Higher gas prices helping businesses
In the face of Trump, Nordstrom sticks to its guns
More Business
Top Stories
Man sought in 20-month sexual assault of 13-year-old
Elementary teacher killed in car crash on FM 2854
Friend testifies Robert Durst said he killed his wife
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in NW Houston
What you need to know about Harris Co.'s pot policy
'Day Without Immigrants': Protest closes restaurants in US
Teen girl found dead with gunshot wound to chest
Show More
Nearly 700,000 strollers recalled after reports of injuries
Citizenship applications surge after President Trump takes office
Mom angry after school handcuffed 8-year-old son
Why repeat offenders slip through the bond cracks
Officer dragged after suspect sped off
More News
Photos
Daughter gets epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
PHOTOS: 'Hot felon' makes NY Fashion Week debut
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: Sweethearts Dance for burned children
More Photos