After you've finished your taxes, celebrate with some freebies.Several businesses are offering deals on April 17 to help take the stress out of Tax Day.Dine in on Tax Day and get the $10.40 Tax Day meal special.Tax Day will be sweet with a free Cookies & Cream Cookie to any customer that stops by participating stores.Shred up to five pounds of documents for free with a coupon. This offer lasts through April 28.From tax to relax, Planet Fitness is offering free hydromassages from April 14-21.You just need to bring a coupon, available on their website.Sign up for Potbelly Perks online or by downloading the restaurant's app to get a free sandwich.If you're already enrolled, you'll get a BOGO sandwich that will load in the app for you to redeem on Tax Day.In the past, the shop has offered a free small The Original sandwich if you buy chips and a medium drink.Check their Facebook page for more details.Just for kicks, treat yourself to an Applebee's DOLLARITA. The restaurant isn't running the deal specifically for Tax Day, but who would turn down $1 margaritas?The DOLLARITA promotion lasts the entire month of April.