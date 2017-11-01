STARBUCKS

Starbucks releases a color-it-in-yourself holiday cup

EMBED </>More Videos

Starbucks releases a color-it-in-yourself holiday cup (Joshua Trujillo/Starbucks via AP)

NEW YORK, New York --
It'll be a (mostly) white Christmas cup for Starbucks this year. The coffee chain's latest holiday design lets customers color it in themselves.

The company says the cups - which are typically red-themed - will be in stores Wednesday.

A plainer red cup in 2015 spurred an outcry from critics upset that it lacked snowflakes, reindeer or specific symbols of Christmas. Even President Donald Trump, who was a candidate at the time, suggested boycotting the chain.

READ MORE: Unlock frappucinos from the secret Starbucks menu

EMBED More News Videos

Unlock frappucinos from the secret Starbucks menu



This year the cups feature splashes of red and green amid illustrations of presents, snowflakes and a Christmas tree with star on top. But the black-and white illustration is mainly blank for customers to personalize. Seattle-based Starbucks Corp. says most of its U.S. stores will have colored pencils for people to borrow.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
businessconsumerstarbucksholidaychristmascoffee
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Merry Christmas Starbucks:' Red holiday cups stir up controversy
Starbucks releases 2016 red holiday cups
STARBUCKS
Starbucks releases new 'Zombie Frap' for Halloween
Unlock frappucinos from the secret Starbucks menu
The healthiest fast food options when you're busy
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More starbucks
BUSINESS
CROSSROADS: Celebrating Black Female Photographers Day
Walmart trying out robots in some stores
REI will not sell anything on Black Friday
Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person in the world'
More Business
Top Stories
Officials: NYC terror suspect 'proud' of attack
Judge to accused molester: 'You cannot stalk them'
Sloppy morning commute in Houston
Astros' 1st World Series title hinges on Game 7 win
2 Delta passengers caught engaging in sex act on flight
New allegations leveled against actors Spacey, Piven
PD: Creepy clown breaks in to home and falls asleep
Oklahoma officer pulls gun on teen with fake weapon
Show More
Man found dead in burning mobile home in Huffman
Texas is far better than California, and here's why
Spring business destroyed by overnight fire
5-year veteran of NYPD shot West Side Highway suspect
Expect street closure in Galveston Island this weekend
More News
Top Video
Oklahoma officer pulls gun on teen with fake weapon
Officials: NYC terror suspect 'proud' of attack
What to do with leftover Halloween candy
59 free things just for having a November birthday
More Video