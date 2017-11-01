Starbucks releases a color-it-in-yourself holiday cup

NEW YORK, New York --It'll be a (mostly) white Christmas cup for Starbucks this year. The coffee chain's latest holiday design lets customers color it in themselves.
The company says the cups - which are typically red-themed - will be in stores Wednesday.
A plainer red cup in 2015 spurred an outcry from critics upset that it lacked snowflakes, reindeer or specific symbols of Christmas. Even President Donald Trump, who was a candidate at the time, suggested boycotting the chain.
This year the cups feature splashes of red and green amid illustrations of presents, snowflakes and a Christmas tree with star on top. But the black-and white illustration is mainly blank for customers to personalize. Seattle-based Starbucks Corp. says most of its U.S. stores will have colored pencils for people to borrow.
