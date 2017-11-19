FOOD

15 Shipley Do-Nuts facts you probably didn't know

The story of Shipley Do-nuts begins in a post-Depression era Houston with one incredible recipe.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
When it comes to donuts in Houston, Shipley is arguably the king.

With more than 60 different varieties, the long-time chain is a Houston institution that brings joy with their sugary-doughy doses of 'Vitamin O.'

Here are 15 facts about the company you may not have known:
  1. The company bears the name of Lawrence Shipley, Sr., who created that memorable glazed donut flavor at the end of the Great Depression in 1936.
  2. The first Shipley Do-Nuts were sold for just five cents a dozen, and were sold wholesale.
  3. Crews baked the first Shipley Do-Nuts at 1417 Crockett Street in Houston.
  4. While Lawrence, Sr., would be out on donut routes, his wife Lillie would produce more donuts with their son, Lawrence Jr., on her knee.
  5. Son and grandson Lawrence Jr., and Lawrence III still carry on the family tradition of making donuts.
  6. The company is still headquartered in Houston, but has more than 300 stores in eight states: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.
  7. Shipley Do-Nuts' furthest location is in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
  8. By 2018, the company says they will have 58 franchised locations in Colorado.
  9. Shipley Do-Nuts hosts an annual 2-mile donut themed obstacle course known as the "Shipley Do-nut Dash" to raise money to feed pre-schoolers living in poverty in Houston.
  10. On National Donut Day in June each year, the company donates a portion of their sales to Salvation Army while giving away one free glazed donut to each customer from 5 a.m. to noon, with purchase.
  11. Shipley makes three different donut "styles": The yeast donut, that makes up your standard glazed donut; the filled donut, from warm apple to Bavarian to cherry; and the cake donut, that can include nuts, glaze, coconut and fruit.
  12. The company is more than just donuts. They also serve five different kinds of kolache: the Big Earl Sausage and Cheese, with or without jalapenos; traditional sausage; ham and cheese; and sausage and cheese.
  13. "The Big Earl" is named for former Houston Oilers running back Earl Campbell.
  14. Campbell started a partnership with Shipley Do-Nuts that brought his Earl Campbell Meat Products into their stores.
  15. Their website, www.ShipleyDonuts.com, sells coffee mugs, t-shirts, even Shipley Coffee K-Cups for your Keurig.


