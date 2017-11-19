HOUSTON (KTRK) --When it comes to donuts in Houston, Shipley is arguably the king.
With more than 60 different varieties, the long-time chain is a Houston institution that brings joy with their sugary-doughy doses of 'Vitamin O.'
Here are 15 facts about the company you may not have known:
- The company bears the name of Lawrence Shipley, Sr., who created that memorable glazed donut flavor at the end of the Great Depression in 1936.
- The first Shipley Do-Nuts were sold for just five cents a dozen, and were sold wholesale.
- Crews baked the first Shipley Do-Nuts at 1417 Crockett Street in Houston.
- While Lawrence, Sr., would be out on donut routes, his wife Lillie would produce more donuts with their son, Lawrence Jr., on her knee.
- Son and grandson Lawrence Jr., and Lawrence III still carry on the family tradition of making donuts.
- The company is still headquartered in Houston, but has more than 300 stores in eight states: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.
- Shipley Do-Nuts' furthest location is in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
- By 2018, the company says they will have 58 franchised locations in Colorado.
- Shipley Do-Nuts hosts an annual 2-mile donut themed obstacle course known as the "Shipley Do-nut Dash" to raise money to feed pre-schoolers living in poverty in Houston.
- On National Donut Day in June each year, the company donates a portion of their sales to Salvation Army while giving away one free glazed donut to each customer from 5 a.m. to noon, with purchase.
- Shipley makes three different donut "styles": The yeast donut, that makes up your standard glazed donut; the filled donut, from warm apple to Bavarian to cherry; and the cake donut, that can include nuts, glaze, coconut and fruit.
- The company is more than just donuts. They also serve five different kinds of kolache: the Big Earl Sausage and Cheese, with or without jalapenos; traditional sausage; ham and cheese; and sausage and cheese.
- "The Big Earl" is named for former Houston Oilers running back Earl Campbell.
- Campbell started a partnership with Shipley Do-Nuts that brought his Earl Campbell Meat Products into their stores.
- Their website, www.ShipleyDonuts.com, sells coffee mugs, t-shirts, even Shipley Coffee K-Cups for your Keurig.
