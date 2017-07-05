BUSINESS

Posh movie theater chain Xscape eyes Houston for Texas expansion

A movie theater chain is set to open two new locations in Houston next year. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston's cinema experience will get a makeover of sorts when a national chain expands into Texas for the first time next year.

Xscape Theatres, which already has locations in Florida, New Jersey, Kentucky, Ohio and Maryland, plans to open two locations in Houston this fall.

The chain is known for its leather recliner seats, high-tech sound systems, massive screens and alcoholic beverage service.

All those perks will only cost $10.50 a ticket.

The company also made news last year when one of its Florida locations instituted a policy banning customers under the age of 16 after 9 p.m. It's not clear if that policy will be in effect at the chain's Houston locations.

