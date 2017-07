Houston's cinema experience will get a makeover of sorts when a national chain expands into Texas for the first time next year. Xscape Theatres , which already has locations in Florida, New Jersey, Kentucky, Ohio and Maryland, plans to open two locations in Houston this fall.The chain is known for its leather recliner seats, high-tech sound systems, massive screens and alcoholic beverage service.All those perks will only cost $10.50 a ticket.The company also made news last year when one of its Florida locations instituted a policy banning customers under the age of 16 after 9 p.m. It's not clear if that policy will be in effect at the chain's Houston locations.