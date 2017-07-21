BUSINESS

Katy residents not happy about new flea market in their back yard

Katy residents have raised concerns about a new flea market. (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
The thought of a flea market in the 3700 block of North Fry Road is not sitting well for a number of residents from Westfield Terra in Katy.

"I would like for it not to open," said resident Jessica Bonilla.

"When we started seeing the structures built, that's when it was getting out of hand to us," said Ty Ealy.

The structure is located behind a Colombian restaurant along a fence line near the neighborhood.

"It's a huge issue for us home owners," said Bonilla.

Neighbors realized the owner didn't have a permit. They worry about crime, the extra traffic it could bring and a potential decrease in home value. Residents said they invited the owner to talk about the issues they have, but he didn't show up.

The owner, Sammer Yacoub, told Eyewitness News a different story.

"To be honest with you, I was shocked [at all the opposition,]" said Yacoub. "[I wanted to help the community,] some people lost their jobs. They want to come get it a little income. I want to make sure it's 100 percent safe."

He admitted he didn't get the proper permit at first, but now he's going through all the right channels with the Harris County permit office.

"It's going to go up, I promise you," he said.

Residents hope it is not too late to work something out.

"We understand that it is someone's business, someone's livelihood possibly, so it is important that everyone walks away happy," said Ealy.

