Houston Rockets fans benefit local businesses

It's not just the NBA teams that win after a big game. Local businesses profit from Rockets playoff fans.

Rockets fans are pumped to have the team playing the San Antonio Spurs at home, but businesses in downtown Houston are thrilled too.

Passersby are spending cash as they head into and out of the Toyota Center.

Restaurants, bars, hotels and other businesses said pedestrian traffic picks up significantly on what could typically be a lazy Sunday.

Discovery Green sees a lot of traffic as well, especially before games. Many families stop by to enjoy the area.

Matthew Melledin works at Grizzaffi Coffee. He said on game days, they have a surge of customers wearing red and spending green.

"We see lots of business. Many people come right after the game. You see lots of red, especially after we win everybody's going crazy," Melledin said.

Regardless of whether the Rockets win or lose, businesses enjoy having more customers packed downtown.

But many businesses and workers, like Melledin, are Rockets fans themselves. So, they too are hoping for a win.

