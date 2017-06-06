HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --More than 70 Houston-area employers will be looking to hire veterans, military spouses, guardsmen, and reservists at a veteran job fair event this week.
Hosted by DAV and RecruitMilitary, the event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Minute Maid Park on Thursday, June 8.
CenterPoint Energy, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Comcast NBC Universal, Department of Veteran Affairs, Farmers Insurance, Federal Aviation Administration, First Command Financial Planning, GardaWorld, Harris County Sheriff's Office, Honeywell, Houston Police Department, Military Sealift Command, Quest Diagnostics, Service Corporation International, Shawcor Inc., Sun Coast Resources, Inc., Texas Department of Transportation, The Houston Fire Department, The Kroger Company and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have all signed on to attend.
A full list of exhibitors is available on the event's website.
MyComputerCareer will also host a pre-event seminar for job candidates titled "Ready, Aim, Hired: How to Make Sure Your Civilian Job Search Hits the Target -- Using Technology to Get the Right Job Faster."
