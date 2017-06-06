BUSINESS

Dozens of employers come together for veteran job fair at Minute Maid Park

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 70 Houston-area employers will come together this week for a veteran job fair at Minute Maid Park. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
More than 70 Houston-area employers will be looking to hire veterans, military spouses, guardsmen, and reservists at a veteran job fair event this week.

Hosted by DAV and RecruitMilitary, the event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Minute Maid Park on Thursday, June 8.

CenterPoint Energy, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Comcast NBC Universal, Department of Veteran Affairs, Farmers Insurance, Federal Aviation Administration, First Command Financial Planning, GardaWorld, Harris County Sheriff's Office, Honeywell, Houston Police Department, Military Sealift Command, Quest Diagnostics, Service Corporation International, Shawcor Inc., Sun Coast Resources, Inc., Texas Department of Transportation, The Houston Fire Department, The Kroger Company and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have all signed on to attend.

A full list of exhibitors is available on the event's website.

MyComputerCareer will also host a pre-event seminar for job candidates titled "Ready, Aim, Hired: How to Make Sure Your Civilian Job Search Hits the Target -- Using Technology to Get the Right Job Faster."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
businessjobscareerscareer adviceminute maid parkveteranHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Dozens of Houston Payless ShoeSource stores closing
Stage Stores HQ employees briefly locked out
Kellogg to shut local distribution center, lay off 220
Data breach impacts 27 Houston Chipotle restaurants
More Business
Top Stories
Wife of man accused in Denny's fight removed from patrol duties
Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in Beaumont
Abbott signs texting ban, calls for special session
EXCLUSIVE: Accused upskirt photographer tells his side
Road damaged in Ft. Bend Co. near overturned truck
A few more downpours around Houston today
Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats
Show More
Timeline of deadly Denny's altercation
$49 tickets? Southwest Airlines launches 3-day sale
Flying truck tire causes deadly crash in downtown
Mom receives dream car after graduating from law school
Ducks, llama fetus and other unusual items found at IAH
More News
Top Video
Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in Beaumont
Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats
Abbott signs texting ban, calls for special session
Celebrate Chocolate Ice Cream Day with FREE ICE CREAM!
More Video