It's time to cherish those Dairy Queen Blizzards.A company that owns Dairy Queens in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma has filed for bankruptcy.Vasari LLC is the franchise owning company and will be closing their 24 locations in Texas, two in New Mexico and three in Oklahoma.1 Hobbs 220 West Bender Boulevard Hobbs New Mexico 882402 Raton 1630 Cedar Street Raton New Mexico 877403 Clinton 720 West Gary Boulevard Clinton Oklahoma 736014 Admiral 7819 East Admiral Place Admiral Oklahoma 741155 Owasso 9495 North Owasso Expressway Owasso Oklahoma 740556 Crosbyton 303 West Main Street Crosbyton Texas 793227 Denver City 500 West Broadway Denver City Texas 793238 Idalou 108 West 1st Street Idalou Texas 793299 Lockney 217 South Main Street, Lockney, TX 79241 Lockney Texas 7924110 Merkel 1107 North 7th Street Merkel Texas 7953611 Post 601 North Broadway Post Texas 7935612 Seagraves 1005 Railroad Seagraves Texas 7935913 Clarendon 603 West 2nd Street Clarendon Texas 7922614 Claude 298 West 1st Street Claude Texas 7901715 Coleman 2000 South Commercial Avenue Coleman Texas 7683416 Perryton 1014 South Main Street Perryton Texas 7907017 Shamrock 1243 North Main Street Shamrock Texas 7907918 Wellington 1010 Houston Street Wellington Texas 7909519 Dalhart 215 Oak Avenue Dalhart Texas 7902220 Dumas 224 S. Dumas Avenue Dumas Texas 7902921 Gruver 200 Main Street Gruver Texas 7903922 Haskell 211 North 1st Street, Haskell, TX 79521-5904 Haskell Texas 7952123 Stratford 502 East Texas Avenue Stratford Texas 7908424 Cedar Hill 303 West Copper Street Cedar Hill Texas 7510425 Carrollton 3488 East Rosemead Parkway Carrollton Texas 7500726 Waco 125 LaSalle Waco Texas 7670627 San Augustine 1010 Nacogdoches Highway San Augustine Texas 7597228 Conroe 1612 North Frazier Street Conroe Texas 7730129 Giddings 977 East Austin Street Giddings Texas 78942