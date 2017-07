You typically hear about "microchips" for dogs. But this week, a Wisconsin company will microchip more than 50 of their employees.The company is called "Three Square." The microchip will be in employees' hands, and will allow them to make purchases at the office, get in and out of the office and log onto their computers.This is not mandatory for employees.Each microchip is about the size of a grain of rice and costs $300.