BUSINESS

43 Outback, Carrabba's, Bonefish Grill and Flemings to close

EMBED </>More News Videos

Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill, Carrabba's Grill, and Fleming's Steakhouse announced that 43 of its 1,500 locations are closing. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Bloomin' Brands, the parent company of Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill, Carrabba's Grill, and Fleming's Steakhouse, announced that the company will shut 43 of its 1,500 locations.

The company has a mix of 1,500 owned and franchised restaurants in 48 states, as well as Puerto Rico and 20 countries.
RELATED: 'My Fit Foods' announced the closure of all their stores

Some restaurants around the Houston area have already been reported closed.

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE:
-5710 FM 1960 W.
-8731 W. Loop S. 610

BONEFISH GRILL:
-19325 Gulf Freeway

Bloomin' Brands said that these stores were underperforming.
Related Topics:
businessrestaurantfoodHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Burger King owner to buy Popeye's for $1.8B
Surprise, surprise: AT&T launches new unlimited plan
Verizon pulled back into unlimited data game
Disney toy wands recalled over injury hazard
More Business
Top Stories
'No evidence of shooter or shooting' at Ben Taub Hospital
Timeline of Ben Taub Hospital events
Mother of 2 killed on her way to work
Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned Parenthood
Galveston couple found dead in murder-suicide
'Refugees Welcome' banner unfurled on Statue of Liberty
Powerball jackpot reaches staggering $403 million
Show More
Newspaper apologizes after Trump headline misprint
Brutal beating: Suspects sought in deliveryman attack
Exclusive: Video shows dog rescued from drain
Tom Brady's missing jersey valued at $500,000
Texas A&M Cadet killed in car crash
More News
Top Video
Powerball jackpot reaches staggering $403 million
'No evidence of shooter or shooting' at Ben Taub Hospital
Brutal beating: Suspects sought in deliveryman attack
California spillway spills over for first time in 10 years
More Video