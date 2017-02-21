HOUSTON (KTRK) --Bloomin' Brands, the parent company of Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill, Carrabba's Grill, and Fleming's Steakhouse, announced that the company will shut 43 of its 1,500 locations.
The company has a mix of 1,500 owned and franchised restaurants in 48 states, as well as Puerto Rico and 20 countries.
Some restaurants around the Houston area have already been reported closed.
OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE:
-5710 FM 1960 W.
-8731 W. Loop S. 610
BONEFISH GRILL:
-19325 Gulf Freeway
Bloomin' Brands said that these stores were underperforming.