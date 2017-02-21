Bloomin' Brands, the parent company of Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill, Carrabba's Grill, and Fleming's Steakhouse, announced that the company will shut 43 of its 1,500 locations.The company has a mix of 1,500 owned and franchised restaurants in 48 states, as well as Puerto Rico and 20 countries.Some restaurants around the Houston area have already been reported closed.-5710 FM 1960 W.-8731 W. Loop S. 610-19325 Gulf FreewayBloomin' Brands said that these stores were underperforming.