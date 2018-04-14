Bus aide fight with student caught on camera

GREAT FALLS, Montana --A school district in Montana is responding after a fight between a student and a school bus aide was caught on camera.
According to one of the students on the bus, it all started when a girl put her leg out of a bus window and the aide told her to close the window.
Student Damen Ave told KFBB-TV that an altercation ensued and he pushed the aide, "Then I kinda shoved him a little bit back and then he came at me and grabbed my neck and pushed me back to the back of the bus."
Damen said he could not breathe and that's when one of his friends also jumped into the fight.
In a statement, the Great Falls Public Schools explains that the school district, law enforcement, and Big Sky Bus Lines investigated the incident and the aide is no longer employed by the company.