Authorities are investigating a suspicious package that was discovered at a Santa Fe fast food restaurant.The report was called in to authorities from the Jack in the Box restaurant just off Highway 6 at about 12:30 p.m.A UTMB bomb K-9 was brought in to assist. According to Santa Fe police, the K-9 did not alert to the presence of any explosives. As a precaution, the Texas City Police Bomb Squad dispatched a robot to examine the package closer.While it appears the package is not harmful, the potential threat is not being taken lightly in the wake of last week's deadly high school shooting.The restaurant has been evacuated during the investigation.