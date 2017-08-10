Houstonians who bought tickets for an upcoming beer festival may be the victims of a scam.Tickets to Crab and Beer Fest recently appeared on Groupon, with general admission tickets going for $99 and VIP tickets priced at $149, a purported 51 and 47 percent discount respectively.The Oct. 7 festival was set to take place at 811 Caroline St.The only problem? 811 Caroline is a parking garage, and its owners say there is no such festival planned.In the past 36 hours, the listing has been taken down from Groupon.The website for the purported festival has also scrubbed any reference to Houston from its schedule, although similar Crab and Beer Fest events are seemingly still slated for Chicago, San Diego, Pleasanton and Sacramento.Those who purchased one of the Groupons should contact Groupon for further guidance.