Groupon advertising bogus beer festival targets Houstonians

EMBED </>More Videos

A bogus beer festival scam is targeting Houstonians. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houstonians who bought tickets for an upcoming beer festival may be the victims of a scam.

Tickets to Crab and Beer Fest recently appeared on Groupon, with general admission tickets going for $99 and VIP tickets priced at $149, a purported 51 and 47 percent discount respectively.

The Oct. 7 festival was set to take place at 811 Caroline St.

The only problem? 811 Caroline is a parking garage, and its owners say there is no such festival planned.

In the past 36 hours, the listing has been taken down from Groupon.

The website for the purported festival has also scrubbed any reference to Houston from its schedule, although similar Crab and Beer Fest events are seemingly still slated for Chicago, San Diego, Pleasanton and Sacramento.

Those who purchased one of the Groupons should contact Groupon for further guidance.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
grouponscamconsumer concernsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Investigators: Missing man's ID found on human remains
Cartier and hospital volunteer battle over 'LOVE'
Suspect wanted in Midtown bar burglaries
BODYCAM: Officer forced off SW Fwy to avoid crash
Few more showers on Friday
Meningitis killed Harris Co. deputy, not gas leak
South Carolina police officer shot repeatedly, survives
Bomb shelters selling fast after Trump, North Korea threats
Show More
Drag queens to read stories at Houston Public Library
Hours-old baby found in NW Harris Co. covered in ants
Former Gov. Mark White lies in state at Texas Capitol
High school football player killed by log during drill
Trump escalates 'fire and fury' threat to N. Korea
More News
Top Video
Inferno Pizza opens its doors in River Oaks
Bomb shelters selling fast after Trump, North Korea threats
United launches nonstop service to Mexican resort city
South Carolina police officer shot repeatedly, survives
More Video