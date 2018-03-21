Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby

Police bodycam video shows two officers saving the life of a choking baby. (KTRK)

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio --
Heart-stopping video shows Ohio police saving a 2-month-old baby who was choking.

The mom had just stopped her car in the middle of the street to help baby Tyra when officers arrived.

Bodycam video shows an officer hitting the child's back and trying to make her spit up milk.

"The baby had what seemed to be milk coming out of her mouth and nose. That's when we administered the back thrusts," Officer Alex Oklander told WJW-TV.

After several tries, officers were able to free the baby's airway.
