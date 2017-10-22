Body found in search for missing 3-year-old girl near Dallas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2508793" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A North Texas father allegedly left his missing 3-year-old daughter near an alley wrought with coyotes as punishment.

A body has been found in the search for a missing 3-year-old girl.Sherin Mathews had not been seen in two weeks after police said her father, Wesley Mathews, left her outside for not drinking her milk.Police said he claimed she was placed near a tree in alleyway where coyotes were known to roam. When he returned for his daughter 15 minutes later, he said he could not find Sherin.Richardson Police said a positive identification has not been made, but they believe it is the body of Mathews. A cause of death also has not been identified.Police are waiting for the FBI Evidence Recovery Team to respond.Wesley has been charged with child endangerment and is now out of jail wearing an ankle monitor.